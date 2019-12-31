Maine Boy Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Frozen Pond

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say a 6-year-old boy fell through the ice on a frozen pond and was rescued by a neighbor who pulled him to safety.

Scarborough Fire Captain Nate Contreras said the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for mild hypothermia, but his rescuer did not need medical treatment.

Contreras said the boy was in water up to his waist after breaking through near the edge of the pond Monday morning.

He said one neighbor called 911 while another raced to the pond to rescue the boy.