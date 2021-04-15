Maine Bill Proposes Separate, Elevated State Agency for Children
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker wants to make the state agency that serves children a separate, cabinet level-department.
The Portland Press Herald reports state Senator Bill Diamond introduced a bill that would remove the Office of Children and Family Services from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Speaking on Tuesday before a senate committee, the Democrat said the department was too large and complex to oversee child protective services. But the office's director Todd Landry said in a letter the costs and drawbacks of creating a new, separate department for children outweigh any benefits.
The bill is one of several the senate committee is considering this week relating to child protections.
