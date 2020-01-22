Maine Bartender Wins Three in a Row on ‘Jeopardy!’

Dennis Coffey of Old Orchard Beach, won $12,001 on Tuesday's episode, bringing his total winnings to more than $51,000.

It was another close call for Coffey, who won Monday's game by just $1.

Coffey is not the first Mainer to appear on 'Jeopardy!'. Jessica Garsed, a librarian from Augusta, had a 3-night winning streak in October.

Garsed won more than $53,000 on the popular TV game show, which she planned to use for a rail trip across Canada.