Maine Auto Dealers Continue To Struggle With Supply Chain

Typically this time of year is prime time for car and truck dealers in Maine. Dealerships typically work hard to get people on the lots with their tax refunds in hand wooing them with the latest and greatest in automotive designs and technology.

Now, don't get me wrong, any car dealer open still would love to see you come to their lots seeking to buy a car or truck, but behind the scenes, and often even on the lots the pick'ins can be slim. Most dealers are still feeling the pinch of inventory shortages caused by supply chain issues.

And it's not just cars & trucks either. Parts are also very unpredictable in this market too.

According to a report by centralmaine.com, the shortages and delays are effecting all brands, both foreign & domestic. Also less people are trading in vehicles with the rising prices of both new and used cars and trucks.

As it stands right now, no one has an accurate prediction on when the shortages will improve.

