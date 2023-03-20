Maine Author Possibly Premering New Novel on Hulu

The delightfully quant own of Damariscotta is getting a ton of awareness right now. What is it that is highlighting this city in Midcoast, Maine? A book!

Ya, the good old written word has brough quite a bit of notice to the town and it is all thanks to Author, Adam White. This is according to Central Maine.

Adam who grew up in Damariscotta, wrote a book called, "The Midcoast, A Novel" published by The Littlefield Company, it has already sold more than 2,000 copies and the hit streaming service, Hulu has shown a large amound of interest. The Littlefield Co has also published the legendary book, the Handsmaid Tale and and Dopesick on FX Networks.

Adam grew up in Damariscotta and now this town may set the scene for a new Hulu series. It is still in development stages and hasn't gone through final approval but if it does, I am positive the town will get even more recognition.

They are wanting to create an hour long series and are working on the pilot episode, as the article states.

This crime story is set in the town of Damariscotta and lead character Ed Thatch is "a lobsterman-turned-drug-runner who has become the richest man in town and is obsessed with giving his wife the opulent lifestyle he thinks she deserves." - Central Maine

This book is already inticing so many and with the help of Hulu, it will be an amazing series if picked up.

White says,

“I had to take a moment to try to realize what was happening, All of these people are interested in this thing I wrote? It was a new experience for me.”

We will be excited to see this possibly new crime series set in the glorious Damarisscotta, Maine.

