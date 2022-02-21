Get Cozy With a Book to Read by One of These 10 New England Authors

I don't know if I should thank school for this, but I cannot seem to enter a bookstore without coming out with a new book in my hand. I honestly believe that school made me an avid reader.

No matter the weather, it is so nice to just cuddle up with a book and lay under blankets for a day or two.

I find myself doing it for many days at a time, it's just so peaceful.

Since I love to read, I thought that it would be interesting to look at all the authors that are or have been based in New England.

Little did I know, in my search for authors in New England, I would find some of my favorite authors: Kurt Vonnegut, Gregory Maguire, and F. Scott Fitzgerald just to name a few.

The majority of people know about Stephen King and that he is from Maine.

Let's be real, it's not just by reading his novels but also from watching the copious amount of films and shows that have been made based off his work.

"IT" alone may scare some people away from coming to Maine.

I mean, I even named my car after one of Stephen King's novels. She is red and has a mind of her own, so, of course, I had to name her Christine.

There are even many books for little ones that have been written by a New England author. That's right, the one and only Dr. Seuss himself was a New Englander!

There is even a Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, MA.

We know that many stories have taken place in or around New England, but no one really seems to talk about the authors themselves.

If you are looking for a new book or poems to read (either for yourself or a little one), I highly suggest checking out some of these New England authors.

10 Authors from New England for You to Try So many amazing authors have written in or are from New England. Here is a list of authors you may or may not have known about from New England.