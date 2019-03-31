Maine Attempted Murder Conviction Overturned

An attempted murder conviction was unanimously overturned Thursday by the Maine Supreme Court, ruling the defendant's lawyer didn't let him testify at trial.

The Court said Bartolo Ford’s lawyer, Daniel Lilley, provided ineffective counsel by not allowing him to take the stand.

Ford was charged with aggravated attempted murder & other charges when he rammed a police car with a dump truck after a chase in 2008. He was shot in the hip during the incident.

The Maine Supreme Court ruled the jury was deprived of his testimony about his state of mind the evening of the arrest.

His attorney said during the trial that Ford suffered PTSD from serving in the Gulf War. Lilley passed away two years ago.