Maine Armed Robbery Leads to Three Arrests
Police arrested three suspects following an armed robbery in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning.
Three Suspects Arrested after Armed Robbery
Two men and one woman entered a residence on Airport Road and assaulted a person and stole money. All three suspects ran from the scene of the crime and into the woods nearby. The men were both armed, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. The resident was not injured.
Two Men and One Woman Apprehended
The woman was later found by police on Route 2 in Norridgewock. The two men were located around 1:30 pm at the old Baker Farm near Route 2, according to WABI News.
Three Suspects Transported to Jail
The suspects were arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail. Names and ages were not made available.
