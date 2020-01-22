Maine Animal Welfare Seized 25 Dogs, Cat & Horse

Animal welfare officers seized 25 dogs and one cat from a home in Hampden Tuesday.

Officials say a woman at the site was working to have a licensed breeding kennel, but a search warrant was issued for multiple violations.

WABI reports many of the dogs were great danes living in cold conditions. Eight were puppies.

Liam Hughes, Director of Animal Welfare said the Great Danes have very thin coats, so they're not acclimated to this type of weather.

Officials say one horse was also surrendered. There are other horses on the property, but officials say they were in suitable living arrangements.