The State of Maine's 'Supergirl' actress, Nicole Maines, is calling it a wrap with her CW Arrowverse/ DC series.

Playing the character Nia Nal, Maines will star in the season finale episode of the 100+ episode series set to air as a two hour wrap up on Tuesday, November 9th on the CW.

Obtaining her role on the CW was a significant accomplishment for the transgender actor and for the transgender acting community by becoming TV's first transgender superhero.

Maines grew up in Maine and was part of a controversial discrimination lawsuit against Orono schools regarding bathroom usage for the transgendered student. The lawsuit began in 2009 and continued for five years but, was eventually settled in 2014 when Maines and Maine Human Rights Commission won the lawsuit of discrimination against Orono schools with a $75,000 settlement.

Maines' lawsuit was a milestone for the State of Maine's transgender community and marked Nicole Maines herself as a strong social activist for her community.

This activism and national spotlight on the Maine actress was a very appealing to producers in Hollywood and Maines joined the CW show in 2018 for the start of the fourth season of 'Supergirl' as a transgender character of the DC universe.

Maines is a University of Maine graduate and has played many other transgendered roles in her acting career. She has also been a speaker on transgendered issues as demonstrated in her TED talk above.

Whatever is in store for Ms. Maines in the future, we are sure it will be accomplished and noteworthy as we have seen of Nicole in the past.