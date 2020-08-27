Maine: Abbott Diagnostics Gets Approval for $5 Coronavirus Test

Abbott Diagnostics announced Thursday it'll be hiring 1,200 people at its Westbrook lab following federal approval of a $5 diagnostic test for the coronavirus.

About 300 of those positions will be permanent jobs and the remainder will be temporary, the company said.

“Abbott is committed to developing important tools to help fight COVID-19. These jobs will not only make that possible, but also help Americans feel a little more confident about their health and lives,” Vildan Kehr, an Abbott official, said in a statement.

The FDA approved the test on Wednesday. It costs about $5 and produces results in about 15 minutes.