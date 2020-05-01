Madonna Tests Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna revealed she tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus, antibodies.

The 61-year-old singer shared the news via Instagram Thursday (April 30), revealing she plans to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after learning she might be immune to the disease. (It's important to note the CDC cannot yet confirm if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again.")

"Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna explained. "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

"Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently all over again," she added.

Last month, the iconic pop star, who's reportedly been self-isolating in London revealed she had lost three friends the coronavirus in 24 hours: her cousin, her security guard's brother and music executive Orlando Puerto.

"We can’t always have a good day... I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional," she said at the time.