A year to the day, music lost one of its most gifted artists with the unfortunate passing of rapper Mac Miller, who died at 26 on September 7, 2018, due to an accidental overdose.

The emcee, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died from a fatal mix of fentanyl and cocaine, per toxicology findings following an autopsy released from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. Earlier this week, a man named Cameron James Pettit was arrested and charged for allegedly selling Miller counterfeit pills two days before he died.

Before his untimely death, Miller, who had been transparent about his personal struggles with substance abuse, channeled his pain through the vessel that was his music, which touched and inspired a generation of celebrities and youth alike to live well and stress-free. Now, those same followers are taking to Twitter with testimonies of remembrance in his honor.

See how fans are recognizing Mac Miller on the one-year anniversary of his death below.