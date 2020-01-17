Mac Miller’s posthumous song "I Can See" seemingly features Ariana Grande's vocals.

On Friday (January 17), the rapper's unfinished album Circles — which he started before his unexpected death from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018 — was released. After listening, fans noticed harmonies from a female voice on the fifth track and immediately assumed it must be the Thank U, Next singer.

You can listen to Mac Miller's "I Can See" for yourself, below:

The two, who previously collaborated on Grande’s "The Way" and Miller’s "My Favorite Part," dated for two years before calling it quits in 2018. Despite their split, they remained close friends and Grande has been vocal about the grief and sadness she suffered following her ex-boyfriend's tragic death.

As of right now, the 26-year-old pop star has yet to confirm nor deny her involvement on Miller's "I Can See," but one of her tweets further fueled speculation. "I love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed," Grande wrote on Twitter January 16.

Either way, fans convinced they can hear her harmonizing vocals in the background.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Miller's family explained that he "was well into the recording process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles" when he passed away. They explained it was "important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," so his producer Jon Brion finished it.

Besides tackling topics like anxiety and the other side, Grande seemingly comes up on several other tracks featured on Miller's album, including "Surf."

"The whole world, they know it/ They just waitin' for me and you/ And she, just like I/ Got her head in the clouds/ Don't need to be lower/ Before it's all over, I promise we'll figure it out/ I ain't comin' down/ Why would I need to?/ So much of this world is above us, baby/ They might tell you that I went crazy/ I'm just tryna read you," he raps.

Circles is available to stream now.