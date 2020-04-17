M.S.A.D. #1 Update on Remote Learning

M.S.A.D. #1’s Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said the Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill & Westfield school district “plans to continue remote instruction through the end of Governor Mills’ State of Emergency declaration which runs through May 15. The district is planning for remote learning and to keep the community safe by following recommendations of the Maine Center for Disease Control and medical experts. If we have indications that we could safely provide face to face instruction, then we want to have the opportunity to bring students and staff back to our schools. At this time, MSAD #1 is not ready to eliminate the possibility of face to face instruction for the 2019-2020 school year.”

Read the memo posted on Facebook April 17:

M.S.A.D. #42, Mars Hill & Blaine school district, and RSU 39, Caribou & Stockholm school district, will continue remote learning for the rest of the school year. Read the article.