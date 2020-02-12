Lyme Disease Found in More Than a Third of Maine Deer Ticks

ORONO, Maine (AP) — A surveillance report says more than a third of the deer ticks submitted to a Maine lab last year tested positive for Lyme disease.

The report is from the University of Maine Tick Lab. The lab found that a smaller percentage of ticks tested positive for anaplasmosis and babesiosis , which are other tick-borne diseases.

The tick lab's manager, Griffin Dill, says the information will help authorities learn how fast the ticks are spreading in the state.

The Bangor Daily News reports the study is the first of its kind in Maine.