Lorde Turns Up in Antarctica After Months of Inactivity on Social Media

Lorde has been notably absent from social media for several months.

The musician hasn't posted on Instagram since April and hasn't returned to Twitter since 2017, but she's been plenty busy. Lorde, XX, was recently photographed spending time in Antarctica. She appears to have visited the Polar Trec Laboratory at Scott's Discovery Hutt at Ross Island, close to the McMurdo Science Station.

Kevin Dickerson wrote about the visit on Polar Trec. He revealed that Lorde was "super interested in our work" and spent time checking out "the animals we are studying under the microscope." Lorde stayed longer than she initially intended, but had to jet off to "another stop."

"Today was a no-fly day so we had some extra lab time. That turned out to be an okay thing because we were paid a visit at our lab by New Zealand's famous singer-songwriter Lorde. She was super interested in our work. She took a look at the animals we are studying under the microscope and was very excited with what she saw," Dickerson wrote. "She visited with us until finally, those who were escorting her around said she was late for another stop she needed to make. She stayed and chatted even longer than that. The environment is lucky to have famous people like her taking an interest in getting the real facts, the science, of what is really happening to our Earth. She was so interested as Dr. Adams expressed his concern to get this science right. What is being done here, by this LTER Project, could have implications that could lead to the Earth's future conditions. Lorde seemed sincerely interested in this work."

Lorde took several photos with others during her time in Antarctica. She did not, however, post any photos on her own.