Lorde is finally back and things are looking sunnier than ever!

On Thursday (June 10), Lorde released her bright new single "Solar Power," which features breathy vocals and sunny acoustic guitar riffs perfect for the summertime. Lorde co-wrote and co-produced the track alongside her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

In addition to the new single, Lorde released a Midsommar-inspired music video and announced that her third studio album — also titled Solar Power — is coming soon.

Watch the "Solar Power" music video, below:

Joel Kefali, who previously directed Lorde's "Royals" music video, co-directed the video alongside Lorde. The pop superstar confirmed in her newsletter that they co-directed other music videos set to release during the forthcoming album cycle, and that they are "building an entire cinematic universe that [they] can’t wait for you to see.”

“I made something that encapsulates where I’m from — my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter, according to Rolling Stone.

In 2020, Lorde addressed her lack of new music. She explained to fans that she wanted her work to be the best she could possibly create.

"Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicio [sic] activity. In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last 10, 20, 30 years. And that kind of work takes time," she shared.

Following a leak on Amazon Music and Tidal, "Solar Power"s originally scheduled release date for June 20 was moved up to June 10. The single marks Lorde's first new solo song release since 2017.

See the full Lorde "Solar Power" lyrics, below, via Genius.

[Verse 1]

I hate the winter, can't stand the cold

I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can't make it)

But when the heat comes, something takes a hold

Can I kick it? Yeah, I can

[Pre-Chorus]

My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he's taking pictures

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets

I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

[Chorus]

Forget all of thе tears that you've cried

It's ovеr (Over, over, over, over)

It's a new state of mind

Are you coming, my baby?

[Verse 2]

Acid green, aquamarine

The girls are dancing in the sand

And I throw my cellular device in the water

Can you reach me? No, you can't (Ha)

[Repeat Pre-Chorus]

[Chorus]

Turn it on in a new kind of bright

It's solar (Solar, solar, solar, solar)

Come on and let the bliss begin

Blink three times when you feel it kickin' in

[Outro]

That solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power