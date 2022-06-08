Looking for Your Stimulus Money? You Can Check the Status Online

Find the Status of Relief Payments for Mainers

There’s a convenient and easy way for Mainers to track their stimulus money online right now.

Maine Revenue Services Website Tool

The Maine Revenue Services said you can check the status of the $850 on their website. It also allows you to update and change your address if necessary.

When Is the Money Going to Arrive?

Some people in the state may already be seeing their money arrive. According to WGME, 5,000 checks were sent out in the mail on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Another 200,000 relief payments are set to go out this week.

Eligibility and Filing Taxes

The arrival of the relief money is sent out based on when your tax returns were received by the state. The requirements and eligibility is posted on the Maine Revenue Services site (along with the tracker). Basically you have to be a resident of Maine full-time, filed your 2021 state taxes, and not be a dependent. There are also income criteria.

Get our free mobile app

More Information

Read the Maine Revenue Services site over. It is clear and gives you all the important info about who gets the relief money, and also has tools to let you know when you should be getting your payment. This applies to Mainers who will receive a check from the United State Postal Service. You can also call MRS with a number provided on their site. Contact their offices at (207) 624-9924.to ask questions and get more details.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

