Looking Back at Tom Brady’s Six Super Bowl Wins With the New England Patriots

Tom Brady helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, tying the Pittsburgh Stealers for most World Championship victories.

While his career in New England ended with a Super Bowl loss in 2020, it's hard not to remember the amazing successes of the superstar quarterback over the years.

Starting in 2002 with the very first Patriots Super Bowl win (and Brady had been the backup to Drew Bledsoe before taking over after a Bledsoe injury earlier in the season) and ending in 2019 with the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history, the GOAT has been incredible to watch.

Let's take a look back at his six Super Bowl wins below before the superstar quarterback tries for his seventh ring in Super Bowl LV.

A Look Back at Tom Brady's Six Super Bowl Wins

Do you have a favorite Super Bowl or Tom Brady moment?