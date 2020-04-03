‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Dead at 16

Actor Logan Williams passed away at the age of sixteen.

The teen star passed away suddenly on Thursday (April 2) and no cause of death has been announced. His mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed his passing to Tri-City News and shared that their family is "absolutely devastated."

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the family has to grieve alone due to social distancing. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Williams told the outlet. "It's hard."

Aside from playing a younger Bary Allen on The Flash for the first two seasons, he also appeared in Supernatural, When Calls the Heart and Whispers.

The Flash star, Grant Gustin, reacted to the news of his young co-star's passing on Instagram on Friday (April 3). "Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote alongside an image of the pair. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them."

Gustin asked his followers to keep Williams and his family in their thoughts and prayers during "what has been a strange and trying time for us all."

See Grant’s post, below.