Lindsay Lohan’s New Boyfriend Makes His Instagram Debut

Lindsay Lohan introduced her new boyfriend to the world.

On Thursday (February 7), the Mean Girls alum sparked romance rumors after going Instagram official with her new man. The photo, which was taken during a night out at a music festival in Dubai, also features her sister Aliana and a group of other friends. In the caption, she casually mentions her boyfriend is also in the pic.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. "such a magical night." (She has since changed the caption to a smiley emoji.)

According to People, the man Lohan referenced is Bader Shammas, however, she didn't tag him in the snap. Lohan's post immediately caught her followers' attention and they quickly questioned who her new flame is and how long they've been dating. As of right now, she hasn't responded.

The romance must be new though because up until last year, the actress was still shooting her shot with Liam Hemsworth. Since his divorce, eagle-eyed fans caught Lohan sliding into his Instagram comments twice.

The rumored relationship follows her highly-publicized fall out with ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, who she claims almost killed her and tried to strangle her in 2016. At the time, she said he was cheating on her and that she might be pregnant. Lohan was also romantically linked to Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2019.