Life Sized Dinosaurs Coming to Six Flags New England in Dino Off Road Adventure Ride

Just three hours away, dinosaurs await...

Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, (the Thrill Capital of New England) is excited about their newest ride, Dino Off Road Adventure, coming later this spring.

This is a super cool addition to the already packed Six Flags New England Adventure Park. This is a new attraction and a first of its kind in New England blending the latest in animatronic technology and innovation. You will be off-road coming face to face with life-size dinosaurs, thematic elements, state-of-the-art sound, interactive Adventure Guides, educational components, and more.

The park president, Pete Carmichael said in a press release,

Family fun is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Dino Off Road Adventure delivers exceptional thrills for our youngest thrill seekers. Our guests will experience an adventure of prehistoric proportions as they step back in time and come face to face with life-size dinosaurs with larger-than-life effects and sound. Our Team is committed to creating exceptional experiences and the 2023 season promises to deliver for dinosaur lovers of all ages.

What to expect with the new Dino Off Road Adventure:

Life-size dinosaurs including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosauras, Maiasaura, Pachycephalosaur, and many more

Select dinosaurs feature life-like sound and state-of-the-art animatronic movement with realistic head, eye, tail, and body movement

A safari-style vehicle driven along a track with a capacity of two riders

Young adventurers traverse through an interactive off-road adventure with dinosaur theming, interactive Baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Adventure Guides

Midway Dinosaur Photo Opportunity for social media and family photos

Dinosaur-themed specialty food items and drink options will please any ROARING appetite.

Dino Off Road Adventure is scheduled to premiere at Six Flags New England Memorial Day weekend. But, Six Flags Pass Holders can experience Dino Off Road Adventure before anyone else on Friday, May 26. Six Flags New England will open for the 2023 season on Friday, April 7. Get unlimited admission, parking, and more with a 2023 Pass, including exclusive benefits and events all season long!