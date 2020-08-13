‘Star Wars’ Is Making a New Version Of Its Most Infamous Disaster – With LEGOs

No Star Wars misstep — not the prequels, not the Special Editions, not “Maclunkey!” — bungled the franchise worse than The Star Wars Holiday Special, a bafflingly goofy Christmas-themed TV show that aired on CBS in 1978, and featured the original franchise’s stars alongside comedians like Art Carney and Harvey Korman. For years, it was unwatchble — not only so terrible it could not be endured, but actually impossible to find, because Lucasfilm kept it out of circulation.

The Holiday Special is still only available on bootleg. But in 2020, it’s getting a revival of sorts. USA Today writes that the first-ever Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+. The new special will feature the cast of the new Disney trilogy including Rey, Finn, and Poe, all celebrating Life Day, the ridiculous Wookie celebration introduced in the first Holiday Special in 1978.

The new show is set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker; here is the plot synopsis:

Rey and droid pal BB-8 head off on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, but their visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple sends them careening through time and space. Rey interacts with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and other characters in some of the franchise’s most beloved moments, as they try to return in time for a Life Day feast with her friends on Chewbacca’s Wookiee home world of Kashyyyk.

Here is an additional shot of the cuteness:

Lucasfilm

LEGO’s Star Wars cartoons and games are great; they don’t take the franchise seriously at all, and they often poke fun at its missteps. So a Life Day adventure should be the perfect setting for their brand of comedy. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 17.