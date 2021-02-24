Learn How To Stop Invasive Species In Maine

The State of Maine has announced that February 22-26th is "National Invasive Species Awareness Week" with a staunch focus on stopping the growth of invasive species in Maine.

The theme for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is "Together, we can do more". The entire week is an opportunity for the public to learn about invasive species in and ways to prevent them from doing damage to Maine fragile enviorment.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry hopes that the public will use rescourses available to understand and identify invasive species in the state.

According to a press release, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry lays out 10 different ways that you can help. The greatest benefit will come from being able to identify the various harmful invasive species that are present in Maine. This could be plants like Japanese Stiltgrass or Tree of Heaven, or insects like the Browntail Moth, crazy worms or snake worms and the ever increasing Emerald ash borer or even fish released from home aquariums.

The state of Maine has done a great job providing several recourses like the Maine Invasive Plant Field Guide that will aide you in identification. They also go into detail about how you need to take precautions before you go hiking or camping.

There is also both national and local webinars to help spread awareness.

You can see the complete press release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry with many tips and links by CLICKING HERE.

