Power Outage Update. Aroostook County, Maine

Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 12:21 PM

Cause: Outages due to Cause under investigation

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: Aroostook County: 2785

Outage Details:

Versant Power crews have been dispatched to an outage affecting 2,700 customers in Island Falls, Sherman, Patten, and Oakfield areas, the cause of which is unknown at this time. Workers will pinpoint the issue and safely make repairs as quickly as possible. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways. For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit our Live Outage & Restoration Map.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000.