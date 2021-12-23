County Living

What a beautiful log home in Cross Lake Township with everything you want in Aroostook County, Maine.

Lakefront Views

There’s a lakefront view from the log home with private access to the water. A big garage with insulated floors and a shop.

The house on 22 Cooper Road has room for the whole family and has a huge deck to spend time outside looking at the lake views.

ITS Trails

The ITS snowmobile and ATV trails are right there for getting out and exploring all year long.

There’s a big 76 foot dock on the water and the sale of the house includes a pontoon boat.

Spacious & Private

This renovated log home is 2,185 sq. feet with 2 beds and 1 bath. It’s nice and private on 1.60 acres. The house is for sale at $500,000. MLS#1500292. For more information, go to the listing at Redfin.com.

