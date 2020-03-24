Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent For Their Apartment Tenants

Just in case you needed more proof that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the best people ever, the couple just lifted a hefty weight off the shoulders of their tenants.

Aside from being actors, they also own a couple apartment complexes in Los Angeles and waived April rent.

“Kristen and Dax are waiving the April rent for the buildings in L.A. they own,” a rep for Bell confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "The manager (Dax's sister) emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.”

“The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis,” the rep continued.

The news comes five days after California issued a Safer at Home order, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes outside of running errands and essential outings in an attempt to flatten the curve as the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe. Aside from being a health crisis, the outbreak has also left millions unemployed.

This wasn't Bell's only charitable act this month. Last week, she donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry. Why the odd number? Her kids insisted on donating money from their piggy bank, which came out to $7.96.