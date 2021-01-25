Knock This Sick Toboggan Chute In Maine Off Your Winter Bucket List

All across the state of Maine during the winter, when there's snow on the ground, there's usually somebody sledding somewhere. And why wouldn't they be? Sledding is a great way to kill some time and have a whole lot of outdoor fun. But for those that want to take things up a notch and challenge everything they know about sledding, there's a place in Maine that's got you covered. That would be the Camden Snow Bowl, as they've finally unleashed the Jack Williams toboggan chute to test your mettle.

Shared on Facebook by Camden Snow Bowl, if that trip down the chute looks a little daunting, well, maybe you're not ready. For those that are, there's really nothing more satisfying than traveling down the icy chute onto Hosmer Pond with the largest smile on your face that has ever existed. The toboggan chute is only open on weekends while conditions permit, meaning there has to be enough ice on the chute and Hosmer Pond for everyone to remain safe.

If you're a novice, there's a few things to consider. Wear older clothing that can take a little damage. All of your body must be covered during your toboggan ride. Not only that, there's no waving to the kids on the way down, this isn't the log flume at Funtown on a hot summer day. You also have to be at least 42" to ride the toboggan chute, so bust out the measuring tape before taking a trip. There are a few more safety precautions and requirements which you can find here.

The opportunity is there, are you brave enough?