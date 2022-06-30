Kitty Lost in Maine for 11 Days is Remarkably Reunited With His Family in Texas

One family in Texas now has a very soft spot in their heart for Maine and Mainers.

The Tally family had been traveling around in their motorhome throughout the Northeast. They were hitting all the big destinations like Boston and New York. Acadia National Park was also part of their plans. That's when the vacation took a bad turn. They got in an accident. A bad accident.

That's when Kelsey Tally and her family realized just how awesome Mainers are. Everyone in the motorhome was okay and not hurt. But Max, the family cat was nowhere to be found. Strangers came to help look through the woods, even state troopers helped look for Max. They couldn't find him.

Wayne Bouchard from Bouchard & Sons Towing in Hermon towed not only the motorhome but the family's SUV also to his yard. It was in storage for a week, when Max decided to poke his head out. That motorhome was searched through and through, and yet...they think somehow he was hiding. He had either been in the motorhome or the woods for 11 days. That's when more awesome Mainers came to help. Enter Holly in Bangor. She cared for Max while a plan was put in place to reunite him with his Texas family.

Holly not only cared for Max but spoiled him rotten. Then, to quote Kelsey,

These are kind selfless humans just trying to help a family whose been through the wringer bring home the last member of their family. She OFFERED to drive him 3.5 hours (one way) to Boston where our friend Latane will pick him up.

Holly Ann Michaud Holly Ann Michaud loading...

This is Holly, Max the Cat, and Shane making the 3.5-hour trip to Boston!

He was cared for by a friend of the Tally's, then boarded a flight, and then reunited with his family in Texas. But Max will never forget Holly, or Wayne, or any of the Mainers he met along the way on his Maine adventure...and neither will the Tally family who know firsthand just how amazing Mainers truly are.