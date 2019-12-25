It is no surprise gift giving is grandiose in the West household this holiday season.

North West may be the luckiest six-year-old in the world right now as fans of Michael Jackson envy the new owner of a jacket worn by the late King of Pop. Gifted by her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the exclusive vintage item was seen on Kim Kardashian's Instagram story on Christmas Eve.

According to a report by ET Online, the couple won the piece at an auction.

The custom made black jacket worn by Jackson was accented with crystals, pearls and chains while the collars were topped with crystalized crowns.

Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor," the beauty mogul began to explain on her Instagram story on Tuesday. "And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life."

It was also said that the late legend wore the jacket to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday and at the Cannes Festival for a screening of Ghost.