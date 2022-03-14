UPDATE: Bus Driver in Topsham Who Had Medical Emergency Has Died

According to WMTW, a bus driver who had a medical emergency in Topsham Monday morning has died.

Topsham Police Department reported earlier in the day in a press release that the bus driver for MSAD 75 was having some kind of medical emergency around 7:30 am Monday. The bus was headed east on Route 201 going toward the Cathance River Bridge.

Topsham Police Department Topsham Police Department loading...

A couple of students on the bus noticed that the driver was struggling and steered the bus off the road while braking, police stated, and then a third student called 9-1-1. Other students at that time got off the bus and started waving down passing cars.

When Topsham police got there, they started CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the 77-year-old man. When Topsham Fire and Rescue came on the scene they took over.

The driver was first brought to Mid Coast Hospital but had to be airlifted to Maine Medical in Portland. WMTW reported the sad update on the driver after 6 p.m.

Here is the Monday afternoon press release from Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan's:

We would like to thank, and recognize, all those that took deliberate action to save lives this morning from the students who helped steer the bus and bring it to a stop, the students who exited the bus and waved down passing traffic for assistance and called 9-1-1 for medical assistance, the passersby who stopped and attempted to assist, the first responding police officers who started CPR and used an AED to attempt to save the bus driver's life, the Topsham Fire and Rescue personnel who responded and took over life saving measures. We are thankful to all who assisted and made a difference this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the gentleman who was driving the bus as well as his family.

We second those thoughts on the gratefulness we have for the kids on the bus who took amazing action, and our thoughts are also with the driver's family.