Kids Are Stuck At Home So The New England Aquarium Is Going Virtual

Since you can't take your children to the New England Aquarium, they've decided to come to you. The New England Aquarium is going virtual, according to our news partner WMTW. The aquarium is posting fun programming on its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) every day at 11 a.m., as per the video below.

Normally, over a million people visit the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts every year, according to its official YouTube. However, because of the current world situation, the popular destination for tourists and locals has shut its doors for approximately three weeks. Even though the visitors are absent, there are plenty of staff inside going about the daily business, such as marine mammal trainers who are taking care of the seals and divers who are maintaining the habitat of the giant ocean tank.

Be sure to visit the aquarium's website and social media pages daily at 11 a.m. to see what is going on behind in the scenes.