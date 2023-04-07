Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is April 15

Saturday, April 15th is the Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race!

If you register now through April 13th the cost per paddler is $60. If you register on April 14th at the Bangor Parks and Recreation headquarters on Main Street or at the Kenduskeag Union Church on race day, April 15th, the cost is $75.00 per paddler.

All the safety rules, and registration info may be found HERE

Everyone who is pre-registered is encouraged to pick up their bib and shirt April 10-14 between 8 and 4:30 at the Bangor Parks and Recreation office at 647 Main Street.

The 8-Day forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 50's at race time.

If you can't make it to watch the race, WABI TV will be broadcasting the race live!

We will be at 6 Mile Falls again this year taking pictures as the canoes come through!

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos from the 2022 race!