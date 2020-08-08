Just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of Rascal Flatts' 2001 hit “I’m Movin’ On” during her popular "Kellyoke" segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

And yes, it seemed as if the words are hitting rather close to home right about now.

The song, which speaks of putting the rough times behind you in an effort to push ahead, was a Top 5 hit for the country trio, and the lyrics are rather apropos for Clarkson’s current situation.

The news of Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock broke in June. In her divorce filing, Clarkson asked the court to award joint custody of their children together, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. Blackstock requested the same when he responded to her divorce filing in court documents on July 21.

This was far from the first time Clarkson has chosen to cover a country artist in her "Kellvyoke" segment of her show. In recent months, she has performed covers of country music hits from artists including the Chicks, Patty Loveless, Miley Cyrus and the Judds.

Watch Clarkson perform "I'm Movin' On" in the video at the top of the story.

Us reports that Clarkson's ambitious focus on her career on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of stress in her marriage, and that Blackstock preferred their quieter life in Nashville to living in Los Angeles. The couple "clashed on so many levels," a source told the celebrity magazine.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Clarkson and Blackstock hoped they could salvage their relationship during quarantine with their kids, but instead, their coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation forced Clarkson to realize she had no choice but to end the marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. They have since retracted the listing for their Los Angeles home, and Clarkson might have been staying there after news broke of their divorce. On June 13, the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of her divorce from Blackstock, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

