During the final season of Fox's American Idol in 2016, Kelly Clarkson was very pregnant with her second child when she stepped on the stage to sing her single at the time, "Piece by Piece." She ended up having to stop because she couldn’t stop crying. Neither could then-judge Keith Urban, who could be seen sobbing at the judges' table.

At the time, Clarkson blamed hormones. But at a recent show in California, it was just raw emotion.

"I've been fine the last two shows," Clarkson assured a California crowd on Saturday (Jan. 26). "My kids are at this one. Once you have kids, it's one of those things that I can't even fathom — about not sticking around and caring. I just can't even fathom."

Of course, despite the emotional moment, the show had to go on. "I wish there was a more happy song coming next, but there's not," Clarkson told the adoring crowd, chuckling at the thought.

"Piece by Piece" hits Clarkson hard because it tells the story of a father leaving his child when very young, an experience that was real for her growing up. Clarkson's parents divorced when she was a kid, and from there, her relationship with her father became strained.

The singer is currently on her Meaning of Life Tour with openers Kelsea Ballerini and last season's winner of NBC’'s The Voice, Brynn Cartelli.

