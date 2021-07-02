Kelly Clarkson has purchased a stunning new mansion in the Los Angeles area, with the news breaking less than two weeks after closing on the sale of her palatial estate outside of Nashville.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the pop superstar, sometimes country singer and television personality paid $5.445 million for her new property in the exclusive Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles.

An online listing for the property reveals that the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom traditional style home was built in 1936. It's somewhat smaller than some of Clarkson's past properties at just under 5,000 square feet, but the luxurious home features top-flight amenities that include a grand center entrance hall that connects to a great room with a stone fireplace, a dining room that leads to a covered terrace and a living room and library that each boast separate fireplaces.

There's also a chef's kitchen and a unique octagonal breakfast and sunroom on the main floor, while the second floor consists of five ensuite bedrooms and an oversized laundry room. The master suite includes an office, a small kitchen, a fireplace and two walk-in closets, and it connects to a large master bathroom.

The exterior of the home is just as lavish and well-thought-out, including two spacious lawns, a tennis court and pavilion, a pool and spa and a guest house with its own bathroom and kitchen.

News of the purchase comes just after Clarkson sold her massive 20,000-square-foot mansion outside of Nashville for $6.3 million on June 17. She filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June of 2020, and she has also listed her mansion in California for sale for just under $9 million. Clarkson is currently focusing on her television work, which includes her gig as a coach on The Voice and her daytime talk show.

Scroll through bellow to see inside Clarkson's new California estate, and keep scrolling to see inside her former Tennessee mansion and her other California residence.

