Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, and the couple have listed two high-priced residences that they once shared for sale.

Clarkson and Blackstock wed on Oct. 20, 2013, and they became an instant family as Clarkson became a stepmother to his two kids, daughter Savannah and son Seth. They welcomed their first child together, daughter River Rose, in June of 2014, followed by their son, Remington Alexander, in April of 2016.

The family moved into a spectacular 20,121-square-foot mansion in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville in 2013, but Clarkson listed the property in 2017, after she and Blackstock moved to Los Angeles so she could pursue her role as a coach on The Voice. The house has been on and off the market since then, and they most recently re-listed the massive mansion for $7,499,000, a steep discount from the original $8.75 million asking price.

The lavish home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. There's also an entryway with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more. The grounds include a private dock, saltwater pool and two spas.

Clarkson and Blackstock moved into another jaw-dropping mansion in Encino, Calif., in the high-priced San Fernando Valley area. That 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate also includes two half-baths for a total of 9,839 square feet, and the couple listed it for sale in early May of 2020, asking $9,995,000.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in a Los Angeles Court on June 4, according to reports, citing irreconcilable differences. The two have not yet commented publicly on their breakup.



According to Compass Real Estate, the listing for the Encino home has been withdrawn, so it's unclear which of the celebrity couple might continue to live there for the time being.

The couple also shared a ranch in Montana, where they had most recently been in quarantine together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It's not yet clear if they will also list that property for sale.

Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Mansion Is Spectacular! See Inside