Katy Perry is gearing up to welcome viewers into her Perry Playland in Las Vegas, and now we know what songs she'll be performing when she does.

The iconic hit-maker is slated to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas tonight (Dec. 29) for the long-awaited first date of her residency Play. In the hours ahead of her performance she hopped on Instagram to unveil the setlist.

Unsurprisingly, Perry loaded the show with a collection of universally adored bops and bangers. She'll kick things off with the intergalactic "ET" before working her way through massive anthems including "Dark Horse," "California Girls," I Kissed A Girl" and "Roar."

Of course, fans in the audience will be treated to "Waking Up In Vegas" (it was all but guaranteed a spot on the setlist). Perry is also dusting off the timeless "Teenage Dream" and will end the night with what is arguably her most recognizable hit to date — "Firework."

That's not all, either. She's also reviving some fan-favorite hidden gems. Notably, that includes the euphoria-inducing, '90s house-inspired "Walking On Air." Twitter blew up with excitement earlier this month when it was rumored Perry was bringing this number back to life so expect true KatyCats in the audience to go wild when it kicks in.

Play wouldn't be complete without some of Perry's latest releases. She's set to feature several songs off last year's Smile such as "Daisies" and the sing-along earworm "Never Really Over." Notably absent is her sleeper viral hit "Harleys In Hawaii." Maybe that will get added for a later date?

Based on the setlist, it's safe to expect Play to be a wildly fun trip down memory lane with a couple surprising medleys thrown in for good measure.

Check out the video and the full setlist below:

Katy Perry's Play Setlist

1. "ET"

2. "Chained To The Rhythm"

3. "Dark Horse"

4. "It's Not The End Of The World"

5. "California Girls"

6. "Hot 'N' Cold" / "Last Friday Night"

7. "Waking Up In Vegas"

8. "Bon Appetit"

9. "Daisies"

10. "I Kissed A Girl"

11. "Lost" / "Part Of Me" / "Wide Awake"

12. "Swish Swish"

13. "When I'm Gone" / "Walking On Air"

14. "Never Really Over"

15. "Teenage Dream"

16. "Smile"

17. "Roar"

18. "Greatest Love Of All"

19. "Firework"

The first leg of Play is set to run through Jan. 15 with dates planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. A second leg kicks off March 2 and runs through the 19th. You can sell all the dates and get ticket information here.