Katy Perry is letting the world in on a little secret.

On Sunday (December 6), the singer shared what really makes a woman… by flashing her Spanx in a hilarious TikTok video.

In the video, the “Teenage Dream” singer struts towards the camera in a glamorous blue trench coat while the words "power," "attitude," "style," "confidence" and "sex" appear around her.

She then takes a dramatic pause before lifting up the flaps of her coat to reveal that she is wearing tan, full-body Spanx underneath as the camera does a slow pan to a Spanx tag on the ground. Watch below:

The new mom also took to Instagram to share an adorable Givenchy snowsuit Ariana Grande sent to her daughter Daisy Dove.

“Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both !!! Love, Ariana,” the card read.

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter Daisy back in August.