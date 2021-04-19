Katie Holmes Celebrates Suri Cruise’s 15th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

Want to feel old? Suri Cruise just turned 15 years old.

On Monday (April 19), Katie Holmes shared rare photos of her daughter Suri on Instagram in celebration of the teen's birthday.

“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!” the actress captioned the post. “I can’t believe you are already 15!”

The Instagram tribute featured never-before-seen, black and white family photos.

Holmes has been raising Suri solo since her 2012 split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Holmes and Cruise married in November 2006. She filed for divorce in June 2012 and moved to New York with Suri.

Suri hasn’t been photographed with Cruise in years, but has been spotted accompanying Holmes to events, such as basketball games, Broadway shows, concerts and fashion events, in New York City.

The former Dawson's Creek star has allegedly been dating 33-year-old chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. since September. A source told ET that Vitolo "adores" Holmes' daughter.

"Katie and Emilo have been inseparable since they officially became a couple," the source said. "He adores Suri and they get along great, but Katie has always been really good about ensuring she and Suri continue to have a lot of quality time just the two of them."

Back in November, Holmes wrote a piece for Vogue Australia, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."