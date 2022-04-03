Kanye West’s New Rep Denies Rapper Is ‘Going Away to Get Help’ – Report

Kanye West is not "going away to get help," according to a new rep for the rapper.

On April 1, Jason Lee, Ye’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, released a statement to Yahoo denying the rapper told his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he's going to seek "help" following his recent Instagram antics.

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily," Lee said in the statement. "Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false," Lee concluded.

Lee's response comes after Page Six reported Ye told Kim he was going to get help and would no longer harass her or her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

There has been radio silence from Kanye since his Instagram account was put on 24-hour suspension for violating the company's policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. West was slated to perform at the Grammy Awards tonight (April 3). However, his set was pulled after reps for the show cited the same "concerning online behavior" that got Kanye barred from IG.

XXL has reached out to Kanye's reps for comment.