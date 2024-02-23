Juvenile Pulled Knife on Woman during Carjacking in Maine

Two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after an attempted carjacking and robbery at 161 Marginal Way in Portland.

Juvenile Pulled Knife on Woman in her Car

The Portland Police Department said a 64-year-old woman was “sitting in her car in the parking lot, when two juveniles entered the vehicle and made threatening comments towards her, with the front seat robber wielding a knife.”

Youths Fled the Scene and were Arrested after Search

The two youths were not able to start the vehicle and fled on Marginal Way. Officers searched for the suspects and apprehended them on Oxford Street several hours later.

Charged with Robbery

Both were charged with Robbery and transported to the Longcreek Youth Development Center.

Juveniles Believed to be Involved in Other Carjackings

Police said “we believe these juveniles have also been involved in other carjackings in the area.”

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Police Looking for Information

Call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about the carjacking or the suspects. You can also text the keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

