Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Clever's collaboration is finally here!

The 25-year-old released "Forever" featuring Post and Clever along with his fifth studio album Changes on Friday (February 14).

This isn't the only collaboration the Biebs released, the album features Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, Quavo and Kehlani.

Listen to the new song as it becomes available, below:

Changes includes sixteen original tracks along with a Summer Walker remix of "Yummy." Fans can purchase the Target exclusive special edition album, now.

This May, the 25-year-old will embark on his North American Changes Tour and conclude in August. Kehlani and Jayden Smith will act as support for the tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on February 14 at noon local venue time.

Check out the full Justin Bieber and Post Malone "Forever" lyrics as they become available, below.



[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better

Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around

Turn me back like woah, woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-uh-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever

Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

Yeah, do you see us in Vegas pushin' that Monte Carlo?

Bet that money on baby, bet she don't leave me, oh no

See them, he wears in the desert, looks like a lake in the sand

Would you watch the sun burn out with me forever, ever, ever, ever?

You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now

Better man, what you made me, made me aware what I was missin'

Been missin' the way you give me envision, babe

Never thought I'd settle down, I can not lie to myself

I was busy focusin' on being by myself

Set my feelings to the side they all got dusty on the shelf

You wiped them down when I had nothing left

[Repeat Chorus: Justin Bieber]

[Verse 2: Post Malone]

When you asked me if I cheated, I said never (No way)

What are you willing to do to stay together ('Gether)

How many times we gonna break up 'fore the summer?

How many times you gonna try to call my mother?

Girl, you're killin' me, I don't wanna act like I can fix this (Fix this)

I don't wanna be the one that's changed since Texas

Currency, it comes so naturally, but I can't buy your love

[Repeat Chorus: Justin Bieber and Post Malone]

[Verse 3: Clever]

I promise I'm gonna love you 'til my dying day

Wake up, your face in my chest, your favorite hiding place

The roof is gone as we're driving out the private gate

Counting the stars with our last name on the license plate

Whoa, oh, oh, oh

I lied to myself 'bout trying to be here all alone

When I leave, it's bye for now, it's just never bye for long

Set my feelings aside, let's settle down

Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around

[Outro: Justin Bieber and Clever]

Turn me back like woah-uh-woah, woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-uh-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever

Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?

Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better

Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around