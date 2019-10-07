Justin Bieber Mocks Taylor Swift in Deleted Instagram Video (WATCH)

Justin Bieber mocked Taylor Swift's post-surgery banana video this weekend.

On Sunday (October 7), the "Sorry" singer went on Instagram Live to re-create the Swift's epic meltdown. If you're unfamiliar with the viral banana clip, the pop star appeared on The Tonight Show last week where host Jimmy Fallon showed the audience a clip her mom secretly filmed of her after having Lasik eye surgery.

Not only was she loopy because of all the medication, but Swift was also wearing a massive pair of eye goggles and seemed genuinely upset about choosing the wrong banana.

This brings us back to Bieber, who basically did an impression of her freakout moment and imitated Swift's exact reaction as his wife, Hailey Baldwin, filmed the video in their kitchen. "It's not the banana that I wanted!" he screams. "It not the right banana. It has no head!"

“That was so funny,” Baldwin can be heard saying afterward.

You can see the clip for yourself in the video, below:

Now, here's the interview with the original footage for reference:

Though it seems like Bieber was just trying to be funny, his reenactment didn't exactly sit well with fans who believe he's mocking Swift and trying to stir up trouble. After all, the two are not exactly on good terms right now following the whole Scooter Braun drama this summer. As you may recall, the Canadian crooner called the "Lover" hitmaker out on Instagram after she called his close friend and longtime manager a bully.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!" Bieber wrote to Swift at the time. "As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair."

What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter," he added. "Anyway, One thing I know is both Scooter and I love you."