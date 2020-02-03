A Group Meet and Greet Photo With Justin Bieber Costs a Mere… $1,549?

Justin Bieber's upcoming North American Changes Tour will offer fans the chance to meet the Biebs in person... for a mere $1,549.

The meet & greet price may vary each venue and is the base price before local venue, ticketing or processing fees that may apply.

The "diamond" package includes a meet & greet photo with the "Yummy" singer in groups of 4 or more people, meaning if your group has less than four people, you will share your photo with other fans. Get all of the information on packages on AXS.

Along with the picture, fans will also receive limited edition tour memorabilia, laminate and lanyard, backstage tour, VIP cocktail, hospitality lounge complete with snacks and drinks, crowd-free merchandise shopping and one reserved seat in one of the floor sections (seats will vary at each venue).

If you don't have that much money to afford the "diamond" package, other VIP packages are offered that range in prices from $549 to $215 which include different perks.

On Bieber's previous Purpose World Tour, he offered a selfie package for $2,000 and a group meet & greet for $925.

The Changes Tour featuring Kehlani and Jayden Smith will kick off on May 14 in Seattle at CenturyLink Field.

