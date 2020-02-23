Justin Bieber Sings at Kanye West’s Sunday Service Prior to ‘Changes’ Going No. 1: Watch



Justin Bieber gave a passionate performance at church prior to his album going No. 1.

The 25-year-old performed at Kanye West’s Sunday Service on February 23. Kim Kardashian-West shared video clips of the “Yummy” singer giving a soulful rendition of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It." West, Nas and Roddy Ricch also performed during the service.

After his performance, his fifth studio album Changes officially reached No. 1 on the Billboard Albums Chart with over 1 million albums in global consumption of its first week. This marks Bieber’s seventh No. 1 album. Changes also debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, which is a career first for the Biebs. The record also went No. 1 in the UK and Canada.

West’s Sunday Service has taken place all over the United States including Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, Detroit, New York and Washington. They even previously held a service at Coachella. Last week, West brought his service to his hometown of Chicago for the second time.

