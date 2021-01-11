Just Imagine! Lottery Jackpots Total 1.6 Billion with a B on Tuesday and Wednesday

Do you feel lucky? This could be the best $4.00 you ever spent! That is if you win the Mega Millions and or Powerball jackpots on Tuesday January 12th and Wednesday January 13th

Mega Millions which is drawn on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. has a jackpot of 615 million on Tuesday, January 12th. To win the jackpot you must correctly pick the 5 balls drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and the Mega ball drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You have to purchase your ticket by 9:50 p.m. on the day of the draw

If you select the 5 balls correctly without hitting the Mega Ball, you win 1 million! Not too shabby!

The Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night, January 13 at 11 p.m. has a jackpot of 550 million. To win the jackpot you must correctly pick the 5 balls drawn from a set of balls number 1 through 69 and the Power Ball drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 26. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on the night of the draw!

Remember, you can't win if you don't play and please play responsibly.

And in case if you win the jackpots you might want to check out the 100 best places to retire in the United States