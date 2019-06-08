Jurors See Video of Easton Man Opening Fire on Stepfather

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a home security system captured a man who's being tried for murder firing a gun at his 79-year-old stepfather in Bridgewater.

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen told jurors Thursday that he found Paul Hilenski Sr. dead on his kitchen floor in January 2018. He identified his stepson, James Peaslee, of Easton, from still images and video of a man standing on the steps and opening fire.

Peaslee is on trial for murder in Superior Court.

The Bangor Daily News reports that one of Hilenski's sons gave him the security system because of concerns over his safety. There was tension over the estate of Janet Hilenski, who was Paul Hilenski's wife and James Peaslee's mother. She died without a will in November 2015 after a car crash.

