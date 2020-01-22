Juice Wrld’s Cause of Death Deemed Accidental Overdose

Juice Wrld's death has been ruled by officials as an accidental drug overdose.

Jarad Anthony Higgins passed away on December 8 from an accidental drug overdose of oxycodone and codeine according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

"The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity," the medical examiner's report read according to Fox News. "The manner of death is [an] accident. Higgins was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill."

The 21-year-old rapper flew home to Midway Airport after a trip to California when he reportedly suffered a seizure and was bleeding at the mouth after landing at the airport. He was reportedly treated with Narcan (a drug that is used to reverse an opioid overdose) on the scene before he was transferred to a hospital in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead at 3:14 AM.

Police were called to the scene where they discovered that his plane contained a large number of narcotics, according to CNN. Police discovered "marijuana, six prescription bottles of suspected liquid codeine and three firearms."

The Cook County medical office initially performed an autopsy on December 9 with inconclusive results, they then ordered and performed further testing to determine the exact cause of death.